Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,708 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,256 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $17,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $373.28. 1,404,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,473. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.