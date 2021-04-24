Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,881 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,113 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $25,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $515.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $473.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.94. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,452.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Griffin Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

