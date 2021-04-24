Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 3,233 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,208 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.33. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.43. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.06. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

