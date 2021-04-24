Harvest Finance (FARM) Market Capitalization Tops $109.20 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for about $203.61 or 0.00401732 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $109.20 million and approximately $981,825.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

