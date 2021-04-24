Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give MLP (ETR:MLP) a €10.50 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on MLP (ETR:MLP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of MLP and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of MLP opened at €7.39 ($8.69) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $803.74 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. MLP has a 52-week low of €4.46 ($5.24) and a 52-week high of €7.20 ($8.47).

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

