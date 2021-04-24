HC Wainwright Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Price Target to $5.00

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.25 to $5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 76.68% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of GORO stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.20. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $210.66 million, a PE ratio of -282.72 and a beta of 1.86.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Alex G. Morrison acquired 17,900 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $47,793.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,694.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $153,293 over the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GORO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 327,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,731,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after acquiring an additional 147,269 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,290 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 489,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 112,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

