HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $232.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $192.89.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $202.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.18. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The firm has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,226.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,314 shares of company stock worth $20,526,026 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,508,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,758,000 after acquiring an additional 540,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 645,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,079,000 after acquiring an additional 352,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

