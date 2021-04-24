Head-To-Head Comparison: Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) and Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT)

Generex Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:GNBT) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Generex Biotechnology and Sonnet BioTherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generex Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 279.15%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Generex Biotechnology.

Profitability

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generex Biotechnology -1,722.93% -1,712.86% -69.66% Sonnet BioTherapeutics N/A N/A -52.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Generex Biotechnology and Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generex Biotechnology $2.66 million 12.53 -$33.33 million N/A N/A Sonnet BioTherapeutics $30.14 million 1.23 -$24.26 million N/A N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Generex Biotechnology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Generex Biotechnology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Generex Biotechnology has a beta of -2.64, meaning that its share price is 364% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats Generex Biotechnology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generex Biotechnology

Generex Biotechnology Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the administration of formulations of large molecule drugs to the oral cavity using a hand-held aerosol applicator in Canada and the United States. It offers Generex Oral-lyn, an oral insulin product. The company is also developing AE37, a synthetic peptide vaccine, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene in patients with breast cancer and prostate cancer. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and distributes rapid point-of-care in-vitro medical diagnostics for infectious diseases, such as human immunodeficiency virus, tuberculosis, malaria, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, syphilis, and others; and test kits and cassettes for testing infectious diseases, as well as Excellagen, a wound conforming gel. Further, the company is developing immunotherapeutic products and vaccines; and extracellular matrix hydrogel solution, a tissue engineered therapy for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis. Additionally, it manufactures and sells foot and ankle surgical kits that include plates, screws, and tools; and distributes surgical supplies, orthopedic implants, artificial joints, and biologics, medical devices, and regenerative medicine products. It also serves as the general partner of the Management Services Organization. Generex Biotechnology Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Miramar, Florida.

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding (FHAB) technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead candidate includes SON-080, a human version of low dose Interleukin-6 (IL-6), which has completed Phase I trials for the treatment of patients with chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy. The company is also developing SON-081, a low dose IL-6 for the treatment of patients with diabetic peripheral neuropathy and is under phase I trials; SON-1010, a FHAB derived compound, which utilizes a human version of Interleukin-12 (IL-12) is under pre-clinical trial, as well as SON-1210, a bi-specific construct that combines FHAB with IL-12 and human Interleukin-15 for the treatment of solid tumor is under pre-clinical trial. In addition, it develops SON-2014, a bi-specific combination of granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor and Interleukin-18 for the treatment of cancer; and SON-3015, a bi-specific combination of anti-IL6 and anti-tumor growth factor beta for tumor and bone metastases. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

