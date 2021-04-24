Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 97,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

