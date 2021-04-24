Hedget Market Cap Hits $13.18 Million (HGET)

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Hedget coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.52 or 0.00015068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hedget has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Hedget has a total market cap of $13.18 million and approximately $465,169.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00064937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.59 or 0.00091304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00053645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.69 or 0.00652320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.93 or 0.07801046 BTC.

Hedget Profile

HGET is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

