Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Shares of HFWA opened at $28.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.83. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In other news, Director Brian Charneski sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $98,719.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

