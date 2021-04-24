Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $50.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.59.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Hexcel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.