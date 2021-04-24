High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) Plans $0.50 Semi-Annual Dividend

High Country Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCBC) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

HCBC opened at $41.50 on Friday. High Country Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03.

About High Country Bancorp

High Country Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include personal loans; commercial real estate loans, commercial equipment loans, and commercial lines of credit; and mortgage loans.

