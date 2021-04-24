Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Hilltop has increased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HTH opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. Hilltop has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $2,405,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,537 shares in the company, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilltop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

