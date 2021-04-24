Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Hilton Grand Vacations reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 110%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $42.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.64 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $16.03 and a twelve month high of $44.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,597,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,791,000 after buying an additional 2,680,866 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,668,763.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,835,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,640 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,986,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,815 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,770,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,530,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

