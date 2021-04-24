Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.14.

HOOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hookipa Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.62. Hookipa Pharma has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $15.52.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a negative net margin of 232.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hookipa Pharma news, major shareholder Sofinnova Capital Vi Fcpr sold 166,230 shares of Hookipa Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $2,426,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 696,903 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,563. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hookipa Pharma by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

