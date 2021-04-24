Horizon Financial Services LLC Buys 5,558 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,558 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 5.6% of Horizon Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horizon Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $72.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.26. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.