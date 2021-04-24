Horizon Financial Services LLC Invests $52,000 in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,296,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,569,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $185.02 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $97.30 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.64 and its 200 day moving average is $165.38.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

