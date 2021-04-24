HSBC Downgrades Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) to Hold

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Volkswagen stock opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $171.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.52. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.17.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

