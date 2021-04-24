HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Sells $4,268,700.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,559,424.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.63, for a total value of $4,025,855.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $564.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.05. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.86 and a fifty-two week high of $564.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on HUBS. Cannonball Research upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their target price on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $473.16.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

