Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $351,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,299.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,306.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,131.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,877.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,207.81.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

