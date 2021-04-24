Ibstock’s (IBST) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Ibstock (LON:IBST) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 226 ($2.95) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 211.80 ($2.77).

IBST stock opened at GBX 226.60 ($2.96) on Friday. Ibstock has a 12-month low of GBX 139.80 ($1.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.80 ($3.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The company has a market cap of £928.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 224.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 203.79.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.41%.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

