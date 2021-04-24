ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $10.12

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. ICHI has a total market cap of $27.78 million and $75,800.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICHI coin can now be bought for about $10.12 or 0.00020513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00059332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00270160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $501.80 or 0.01016783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,409.34 or 1.00117049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $304.56 or 0.00617127 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,743,790 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

