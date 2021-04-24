Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ICHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ichor will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total transaction of $1,036,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,208.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,650 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,716,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,047,000 after buying an additional 355,348 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Ichor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 759,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 105,463 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,511,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in Ichor by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 538,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

