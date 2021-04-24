Idle Reaches 1-Day Volume of $214,929.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 29.6% lower against the dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $14.20 million and approximately $214,929.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be purchased for $10.75 or 0.00021227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00058758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $134.93 or 0.00266548 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $511.38 or 0.01010178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,314.47 or 0.99391545 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00022955 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.48 or 0.00601463 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,321,673 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

