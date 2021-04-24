IFG Advisory LLC Has $485,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

IFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 29.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $127.56 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.39.

