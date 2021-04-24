IFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Shopify by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,490 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHOP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,334.45.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,099.03 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $595.03 and a 52 week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 700.02, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 17.87, a current ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,143.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

