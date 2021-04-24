Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys 125 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 319,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,105,000 after purchasing an additional 42,720 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 41.8% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DG opened at $213.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.60 and its 200-day moving average is $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $172.66 and a one year high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Dollar General from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

