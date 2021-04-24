Independence Bank of Kentucky Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $66.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

