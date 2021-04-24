Independence Bank of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $54.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

