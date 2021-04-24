Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. On average, analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

ILPT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.