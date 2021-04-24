Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.67).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 575.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.82. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Analyst Recommendations for Informa (LON:INF)

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit