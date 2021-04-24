Informa (LON:INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 625 ($8.17) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 587 ($7.67).

Shares of LON:INF opened at GBX 550 ($7.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of £8.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 575.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 530.82. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.61).

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business events, academic publishing, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

