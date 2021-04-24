Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 776 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,051 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $4,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WK. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,535,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Workiva by 89.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Workiva by 2.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Workiva in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Workiva by 17.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413. 14.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WK opened at $95.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.30 and its 200-day moving average is $86.55. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The business had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. Analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on WK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Workiva Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.