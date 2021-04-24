Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 98.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,530 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 111,205 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,561,282 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,606,000 after acquiring an additional 591,750 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,414,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 509.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of STM stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

