Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $36.64 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.7% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $36,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

PG opened at $133.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.28. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

