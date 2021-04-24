Ingalls & Snyder LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 2,929.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 375.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $184,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $140.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

