Ingalls & Snyder LLC Lowers Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 601,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Pfizer by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $427,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $38.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

