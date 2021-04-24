Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $44.65.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.87.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

