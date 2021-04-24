Input Capital (CVE:INP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.97

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2021

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.97 and traded as low as C$0.88. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.88, with a volume of 14,520 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$54.92 million and a PE ratio of 28.39. The company has a current ratio of 12.40, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Input Capital (CVE:INP)

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Input Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Input Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit