Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

INSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $1,550,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,705,000 after buying an additional 366,298 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,470,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Inseego in the fourth quarter worth $6,652,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Inseego by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 160,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Inseego stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Inseego has a 1-year low of $8.23 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

