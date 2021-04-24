Insider Selling: Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Sells $553,953.40 in Stock

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kevin Paul Latek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gray Television alerts:

On Wednesday, February 24th, Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05.

On Monday, February 22nd, Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20.

Shares of GTN opened at $20.31 on Friday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 2,076,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,149,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 121.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after acquiring an additional 685,905 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gray Television in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Gray Television by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after buying an additional 377,470 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.