Insider Selling: Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Sells 789,973 Shares of Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72.

Shares of NYSE:KNL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26. Knoll, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The company had revenue of $312.90 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the 4th quarter worth about $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Knoll by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Knoll by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

