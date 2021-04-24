Insider Selling: Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Sells $8,198,028.72 in Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $8,198,028.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

KNL opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 1.89. Knoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.67 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,315,000 after acquiring an additional 235,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $11,002,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Knoll by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,427,000 after buying an additional 34,871 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Knoll during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Knoll by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 479,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,045,000 after buying an additional 38,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

