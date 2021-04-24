Insider Selling: Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) Insider Sells 380,170 Shares of Stock

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS) insider John Christopher Morgan sold 380,170 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,050 ($26.78), for a total transaction of £7,793,485 ($10,182,238.05).

John Christopher Morgan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 9th, John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).
  • On Monday, March 8th, John Christopher Morgan sold 13,321 shares of Morgan Sindall Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,800 ($23.52), for a total value of £239,778 ($313,271.49).

LON:MGNS opened at GBX 2,225 ($29.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,806.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,514.27. Morgan Sindall Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 990.01 ($12.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,265 ($29.59). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 40 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Morgan Sindall Group’s previous dividend of $21.00. This represents a yield of 2.42%. Morgan Sindall Group’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

