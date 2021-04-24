Insider Selling: Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $87,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,112.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:NAII opened at $15.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Natural Alternatives International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.02 and a beta of 0.95.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $48.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Natural Alternatives International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.00% of Natural Alternatives International worth $5,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbs, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

