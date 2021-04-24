Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells 6,863 Shares of Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $352,758.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,659.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $52.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18.
Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Teradata by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Teradata during the first quarter worth $221,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $166,000.
About Teradata
Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.
