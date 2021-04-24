Insider Selling: The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $65.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $50.40 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.49.

Get The Southern alerts:

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.57.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.