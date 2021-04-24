Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Buys Shares of 9,200 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 310,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 539,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,690 shares during the period. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,014,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 38,579 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day moving average of $44.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.16.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.