Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $332,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 619.9% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 31,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 23,289 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $82.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.68 and a twelve month high of $83.06.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

