Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $364,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $290.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.23 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $279.13 and a 200-day moving average of $277.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

